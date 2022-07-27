Treated him like my younger brother, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan accuser who has made many shocking accusations against him

Shahid Afridi said he treated Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria like his younger brother

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said he treated spinner Danish Kaneria like his younger brother.

His comments come after Kaneria made a series of accusations against him, including not wanting him in the team, being a liar and manipulator, making other players dislike him and being jealous of him.

Having played with Kaneria for numerous years, the former captain said he never disrespected the 41-year-old.

“Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

