Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said he treated spinner Danish Kaneria like his younger brother.

His comments come after Kaneria made a series of accusations against him, including not wanting him in the team, being a liar and manipulator, making other players dislike him and being jealous of him.

Having played with Kaneria for numerous years, the former captain said he never disrespected the 41-year-old.

“Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

