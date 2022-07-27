Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said why didn’t spinner Danish Kaneria complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) if he believed he had been treated badly.

Kaneria accused Afridi of not wanting him in the team, being a liar and manipulator, making other players dislike him and being jealous of him.

But, instead of talking about it now, the ex-captain questioned why Kaneria didn’t take any action when these alleged incidents happened.

“If my attitude was bad then why [did he] not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

