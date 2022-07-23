Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said popular power-hitter Shahid Afridi didn’t want him to be in the national team.
Kaneria has, on many occasions, referred to how he was treated differently since he was a Hindu.
Kaneria played 61 Tests for his country and took 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.
He also featured in 18 ODIs and claimed 15 wickets at an average of 45.53.
“He didn’t want me to be in the team,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying by news18 according to Cricwick.
On a lighter note, the Pakistan team won the first Test against Sri Lanka by four wickets.
The second Test of the series will be played in Galle and begin on July 24.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
