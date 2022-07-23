Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria called former all-rounder Shahid Afridi a “liar and manipulator”.

His comments come after he made a string of accusations against the former captain about the way he was treated during his career.

The 41-year-old added that because of everything that was allegedly done to him, Afridi is a “characterless person”.

“He was a liar and manipulator because he’s a characterless person,” he was quoted as saying by news18 according to Cricwick.

Kaneria represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and picked up 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.

He also played 18 ODIs and snapped up 15 wickets at an average of 45.53.

The Pakistan team recently won the first Test against Sri Lanka by four wickets.

The second Test will be held in Galle from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: He didn’t want me in the team, Danish Kaneria on hugely popular Pakistan power-hitter

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28086 ( 19.3 % ) Waqar Younis 2880 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 8507 ( 5.85 % ) Shahid Afridi 40126 ( 27.58 % ) Imran Khan 28551 ( 19.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3125 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3084 ( 2.12 % ) Hanif Mohammad 521 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5238 ( 3.6 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3172 ( 2.18 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8854 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 10292 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1094 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1969 ( 1.35 % )

Like this: Like Loading...