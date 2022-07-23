Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria called former all-rounder Shahid Afridi a “liar and manipulator”.
His comments come after he made a string of accusations against the former captain about the way he was treated during his career.
The 41-year-old added that because of everything that was allegedly done to him, Afridi is a “characterless person”.
“He was a liar and manipulator because he’s a characterless person,” he was quoted as saying by news18 according to Cricwick.
Kaneria represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and picked up 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.
He also played 18 ODIs and snapped up 15 wickets at an average of 45.53.
The Pakistan team recently won the first Test against Sri Lanka by four wickets.
The second Test will be held in Galle from July 24 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
