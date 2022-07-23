Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes ex-captain Shahid Afridi was jealous of him since he was “performing well”.

Afridi is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders Pakistan has produced and one of the country’s top power-hitters of all time.

This is the latest claim Kaneria has made against Afridi, but he noted that he is proud of the fact that he was able to play international cricket for Pakistan.

Kaneria featured in 61 Tests for his country and claimed 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.

He also played 18 ODIs and finished with 15 wickets at an average of 45.53.

“I was performing well and he was jealous of me. I am proud that I played for Pakistan. I was grateful,” he was quoted as saying by news18 according to Cricwick.

The Pakistan team is currently playing against Sri Lanka and claimed a four-wicket win in the first Test.

The second Test will get underway in Galle on July 24.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

