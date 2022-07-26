Doing this for cheap fame and money, Shahid Afridi lashes out at Pakistan player for badmouthing him

Posted on by
Shahid Afridi said Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is criticising him for cheap fame and money

Shahid Afridi: “He is accusing me to get cheap fame and make money”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has lashed out at former spinner Danish Kaneria for badmouthing him, saying he is doing it for “cheap fame” and to “make money”.

Kaneria alleged that the former captain didn’t want him in the team, was a liar and manipulator, made other players dislike him and was jealous of him.

Responding to the accusations made against him, Afridi dismissed them completely.

“He is accusing me to get cheap fame and make money,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My most memorable wicket, Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali recalls dismissing explosive batsman with serious firepower

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply