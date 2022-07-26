Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has lashed out at former spinner Danish Kaneria for badmouthing him, saying he is doing it for “cheap fame” and to “make money”.
Kaneria alleged that the former captain didn’t want him in the team, was a liar and manipulator, made other players dislike him and was jealous of him.
Responding to the accusations made against him, Afridi dismissed them completely.
“He is accusing me to get cheap fame and make money,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
ALSO CHECK OUT: My most memorable wicket, Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali recalls dismissing explosive batsman with serious firepower