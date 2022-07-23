Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria accused renowned big-hitter Shahid Afridi of going to other player and provoking them to dislike him.

He noted that Afridi was the only player who went to such lengths in the team.

This is the latest in a series of allegations Kaneria has made against the former Pakistan captain.

“Shahid Afridi was the only person who would go to other players and provoke them against me,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying by news18 according to Cricwick.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are currently in action against Sri Lanka and won the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test will take place in Galle from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

