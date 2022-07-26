Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said the most memorable wicket he has taken is that of legendary South Africa power-hitter AB de Villiers.

He dismissed De Villiers when he played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Proteas great was representing the Lahore Qalandars.

The 28-year-old now plays for Islamabad United in the PSL.

“My most memorable wicket is that of AB De Villiers when he was playing for Lahore Qalandars in [the] PSL,” said Hasan while speaking to LancsTV as quoted by Cricwick.

“I was representing Peshawar Zalmi and I dismissed him, which was special.”

Hasan recently featured in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where he took three wickets.

He is now playing in the second Test, but went wicketless in the first innings.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

