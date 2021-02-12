Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan power-hitter Azam Khan has said he is “not satisfied with my fitness at all” and intends “to work more on it as that will help me perform better”.

Azam has been criticised about his fitness levels and weight in the past, especially during last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 22-year-old is already putting in the hard work to get healthier and said in October last year that he had already lost an impressive 32kg.

However, he is not stopping there and plans to keep working on his fitness.

“I am not satisfied with my fitness at all and I intend to work more on it as that will help me perform better,” Azam told PakPassion. “The fact is that even though you may have all the right cricketing skills, it’s the right fitness level that really helps in polishing those skills.

“This is my goal and one that I am keen on achieving. For this to happen, some short-term plans have been set up for me by my coaches and I am following them.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the PSL. If the rising star can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I will gain more admirers than critics, 22-year-old Pakistan player aiming to make international debut soon says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 586 ( 3.34 % ) Karachi Kings 1812 ( 10.34 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2200 ( 12.55 % ) Multan Sultans 592 ( 3.38 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 834 ( 4.76 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11500 ( 65.62 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 586 ( 3.34 % ) Karachi Kings 1812 ( 10.34 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2200 ( 12.55 % ) Multan Sultans 592 ( 3.38 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 834 ( 4.76 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11500 ( 65.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related