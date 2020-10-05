Pakistan player undergoes amazing transformation, loses 32kg this year

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has reportedly undergone an amazing transformation and lost 32 kilograms this year.

This was revealed by the commentators in the ongoing National T20 Cup, where Azam is playing for Sindh.

The commentators were saying that Azam Khan has lost 32kg this year. What a wonderful striker of a cricket ball he is #NationalT20Cup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ep1r18ydwg — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 4, 2020

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, did extremely well in Sindh’s clash against Northern.

Even though his side lost by 13 runs, Azam was one of the bright spots with his knock of 55, which came off 28 balls and included four boundaries and five sixes.

Azam also gained a lot of attention in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he made 150 runs, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43 in nine matches for the Quetta Gladiators.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop comparing me to Rohit Sharma, Pakistan youngster gaining a lot of attention says

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 26 ( 3.07 % ) Central Punjab 220 ( 26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 140 ( 16.55 % ) Northern 307 ( 36.29 % ) Sindh 109 ( 12.88 % ) Southern Punjab 44 ( 5.2 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 26 ( 3.07 % ) Central Punjab 220 ( 26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 140 ( 16.55 % ) Northern 307 ( 36.29 % ) Sindh 109 ( 12.88 % ) Southern Punjab 44 ( 5.2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...