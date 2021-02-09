Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has confirmed that big-hitters Sharjeel Khan and Azam Khan “are definitely in our plans”, even though they didn’t get selected for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa.

Wasim noted that a few benchmarks have been set for the duo for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If they are able to adhere to it, they could be called up to the national team.

Sharjeel last played for Pakistan in January 2017, while Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has yet to make his international debut.

“There is no doubt on their batting skills as they are the best hitters in the country currently. We are keeping a close eye on them and have set few benchmarks. They are definitely in our plans,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“If they achieve the given benchmarks during the PSL and further, definitely they will be considered for selection.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Sharjeel scored 179 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which included a top score of 108, at an average of 25.57 and a strike-rate of 127.85.

Azam, meanwhile, accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

In PSL 6, Sharjeel will represent the Karachi Kings, while Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Pakistan squad for T20 series against South Africa: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mahmood

