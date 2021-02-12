Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has said that as he continues putting up good performances, he will gain more admirers than critics.

Azam has been criticised a lot despite only being in the starting stage of his cricket career as people have attacked him for various reasons.

Some of the most common reasons revolve around his weight and his father being former wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.

Despite this, the 22-year-old said he is more focused on “performing on the field” as he has no time to “worry about what other people say or feel about me”.

“I really have no time nor the inclination to worry about what other people say or feel about me. Those are things I cannot control,” he told PakPassion. “What is in my control is the bat which is in my hand, and all my energies are focussed towards performing on the field.

“I know that the Almighty has given me the ability to play cricket and hopefully with good performances, I will gain more admirers than people who will speak ill of me and in the process, I will one day be able to serve my country as well.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If the 22-year-old can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a dashing player, Younis Khan is a big fan of 20-year-old Pakistan batsman who can heat up in no time

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 586 ( 3.34 % ) Karachi Kings 1812 ( 10.34 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2200 ( 12.55 % ) Multan Sultans 592 ( 3.38 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 834 ( 4.76 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11500 ( 65.62 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 586 ( 3.34 % ) Karachi Kings 1812 ( 10.34 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2200 ( 12.55 % ) Multan Sultans 592 ( 3.38 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 834 ( 4.76 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11500 ( 65.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related