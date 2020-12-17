Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes power-hitters Azam Khan and Sharjeel Khan are talented players, but added that their fitness levels are not good enough at the moment.

Sharjeel has been enjoying a lot of success with Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but was previously criticised for his weight during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

Including the ongoing game against Northern, Sharjeel has accumulated 556 runs in six matches, which includes two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 50.54.

As for Azam, he is coming off a strong showing with the Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Azam, the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, amassed 215 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 55, at an average of 30.71 and a strike-rate of 186.95.

“We have an example of Azam Khan, he is [an] immensely talented player, a wicketkeeper, a white-ball player that Pakistan needs but his fitness is not in accordance with international standards, same is the case with Sharjeel Khan,” Misbah told former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Geo Super.

