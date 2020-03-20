Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that Azam Khan has “immense batting talent”.

Ramiz’s praise for Azam comes after he had a solid campaign with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam featured in nine matches and scored 150 runs at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43.

While Ramiz thinks Azam, who is the son of ex-Pakistan captain Moin Khan, is a talented player, he added that the 21-year-old needs to lose weight.

“I think Azam Khan has immense batting talent. However, he needs to reduce his weight if he wants to represent Pakistan,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “His calm deameaner and confidence in a tense situation has impressed me the most. He reads the match situation really well and doesn’t get bothered by bowler’s reputation.

“He had an extra pressure to remove the nepotism tag, but he wasn’t bogged down by it and played two really good innings at crucial juncture.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja picks Pakistan player who “has a bright future and has impressed me a lot”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...