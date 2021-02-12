Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan rising star Azam Khan has said he is taking his wicketkeeping very seriously and spends a lot of time honing his skills behind the stumps.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, said he has been keeping for his entire cricket career, starting from the junior level.

The 22-year-old is determined to improve going forward as he knows it “is a key part of my overall game”.

“I take my wicketkeeping very seriously and it’s a skill that I spend a lot of time practicing,” he told PakPassion. “I know that the ability to keep wickets in addition to my batting can give me an extra edge when it comes to helping out my team, so I do take it very seriously.

“I have been wicketkeeping in all junior formats and in my Under-19 days and for me this is a skill which I want to develop further and is a key part of my overall game.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the PSL. If the rising star can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not satisfied with my fitness at all, Pakistan big-hitter previously criticised for being overweight admits he still has a lot of work to do

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 586 ( 3.34 % ) Karachi Kings 1812 ( 10.34 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2200 ( 12.55 % ) Multan Sultans 592 ( 3.38 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 834 ( 4.76 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11500 ( 65.62 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 586 ( 3.34 % ) Karachi Kings 1812 ( 10.34 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2200 ( 12.55 % ) Multan Sultans 592 ( 3.38 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 834 ( 4.76 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11500 ( 65.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related