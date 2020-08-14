Abid Ali: “Jimmy Anderson is a top class bowler – he is world-class – I considered facing him a challenge and I did what I could for my team”
Pakistan opener Abid Ali said that England seamer James Anderson is a “world-class” bowler and admitted that facing him is a “challenge”.
Abid’s comments come after he was the only Pakistan batsman to do well on the opening day of the second Test against England in Southampton.
Abid scored 60, which came off 111 balls and included seven boundaries, as Pakistan finished on 126/5 during a rain-affected first day.
“Jimmy Anderson is a top class bowler – he is world-class – I considered facing him a challenge and I did what I could for my team,” Abid was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
