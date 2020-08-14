Nasser Hussain says the clock is ticking for which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes that the clock is ticking for Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali.

Hussain’s comments come after Pakistan lost the first Test against England in Manchester despite being in an advantageous position.

To make things worse, Azhar failed to have an impact with the bat as he scored a duck in the first innings and followed that up with 18 runs in the second innings.

Azhar’s disappointing form continued in the ongoing second Test in Southampton as he was dismissed after scoring 20 runs.

Hussain pointed out that Azhar won’t “survive too long” as captain if he doesn’t win matches and score runs.

Nasser Hussain "Azhar Ali has got no runs in England and he's just lost a game they should have won. You don't survive too long as a captain of Pakistan if you aren't doing one or the other right, so he needs a big score" #ENGvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 8, 2020

“Azhar Ali has got no runs in England and he’s just lost a game they should have won. You don’t survive too long as a captain of Pakistan if you aren’t doing one or the other right, so he needs a big score,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

