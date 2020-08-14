Azhar Ali reveals what kind of player Pakistan desperately lacks

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has admitted that the national team desperate lack “an all-rounder at the number 7 position”.
Azhar noted that Pakistan need to find someone to fill this role as soon as possible since it will help them “compete against teams outside of Asia”.
Faheem Ashraf was once thought to be Pakistan’s answer for an all-rounder, but he has since fallen out of favour.
Right now, it seems as if Shadab Khan might fill that role as he has improved his batting as of late.
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 8, 2020
“We need to find an all-rounder at the number 7 position if we are to compete against teams outside of Asia,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
