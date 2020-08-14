All of Pakistan was disappointed when he got out – Abid Ali on Fawad Alam

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Opening batsman Abid Ali has admitted that he and all of Pakistan were disappointed when Fawad Alam was dismissed for a duck on the opening day of the second Test against England in Southampton.

Fawad made his Test comeback after nearly 11 years, but all the anticipation surrounding his return was shot down when he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Chris Woakes for a four-ball duck.

Despite this, Abid said “we should give him some time” and backed Fawad to “bounce back strongly”.

“We were as much disappointed as the whole nation when Fawad got out. But, it is a game and we should give him some time. I hope he will bounce back strongly,” Abid was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

