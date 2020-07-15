Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has criticised left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir for retiring from Test cricket last year.

Amir announced the decision in July 2019, saying he wanted to focus on limited overs cricket instead.

Amir’s decision to retire from the longest format was met with scathing criticism by a lot of people, including bowling coach Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq, who is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

Inzamam noted that if Amir was being pressurised into playing the longer format, the 28-year-old should not have played county cricket in England.

“If Amir was saying that he was pressurised to play the longest format, he should not have played county cricket. Representing the national side should be the top priority of any cricketer,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Amir will miss Pakistan’s upcoming series against England as his second child is expected to be born in August.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

