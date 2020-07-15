He’s old but he deserves a shot – Ramiz Raja on which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that batsman Fawad Alam deserves to be part of the playing XI during the Test series against England, even though “age is not on his side”.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

Like Ramiz, many people have called for the 34-year-old to feature in the three-Test series against England, especially after his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“I think the way he (Alam) has performed consistently in domestic cricket, he deserves a chance now as age is not on his side,” Ramiz said during a live session on YouTube as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“I think they should play Fawad Alam because he has been waiting in the wings with the team. If they hold on for longer, age might start becoming a factor because your reflexes start to slow down. He should definitely get one chance in this Test series.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq issues unbelievably shocking resignation suggestion to Misbah-ul-Haq

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...