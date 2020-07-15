Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has shockingly advised Misbah-ul-Haq to either resign as head coach or chief selector after the England series.

Inzamam, who was chief selector before Misbah succeeded him, believes that by stepping down from one of his two responsibilities, Misbah will be under less pressure.

Inzamam made it clear that Misbah should do this even if Pakistan win both the Test and T20 series against England.

“Misbah should step down [from] one of his two positions even if the side wins in England. It will be beneficial for his coaching career as he will be under less pressure and it will help him focus more on his responsibilities,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Misbah and the Pakistan team are currently in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

