Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is furious with the fact that left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have both retired from Test cricket.

Misbah noted that so much has been invested in the duo, especially Amir, who was brought back into the national team after serving a five-year ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world in 2010.

In addition to this, Misbah pointed out that Pakistan could have really benefited from the duo’s experience.

Amir, who is only 27, announced his retirement from Test cricket in July, while Wahab is 34.

“We are thinking deeply on these lines, and we will make a policy on this very soon,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Going forward this might become a problem for Pakistan, because when you invest so much in the players, on their development, and expect them to give back, they leave the game and it’s not the right way to go about it.

“Your resources are consumed for their development and we need a certain policy to make sure players should be available for Pakistan first.”

