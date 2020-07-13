Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

After isolating for 14 days in Worcester, during which they played two intra-squad matches, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

While there, they will have numerous training sessions and two more intra-squad games that will last four days each, according to Cricket Pakistan.

The first will take place from July 17 to 20, while the second will begin on July 24.

On August 1, the Pakistan team will travel to Manchester, which is where the first Test against England will get underway on August 5.

Pakistan’s schedule in Derby

July 14: A member of the Pakistan team will be available for media interaction through videoconference call.

July 15 and 16: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

July 17-20: The squad will play a four-day intra-squad practice match.

July 21: A member of the side will be available for media interaction through videoconference call.

July 22 and 23: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

July 24-27: The side will play a four-day intra-squad practice match.

July 28: A member of the Pakistan team will be available for a media interaction through videoconference call.

July 29 and 30: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

August 1: Pakistan team travels to Manchester.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...