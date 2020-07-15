Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has lashed out at Imam-ul-Haq’s critics, saying they should stop questioning the ability of his nephew.

Imam, an opening batsman, has done incredibly well in ODI cricket thus far as he averages 53.84 in the 50-over format.

In fact, he is currently the second-fastest player to score 1,000 runs in ODI history.

However, he hasn’t enjoyed the same kind of success in Tests in T20 Internationals, where he averages 25.52 and 10.50 respectively.

Inzamam noted that people should see Imam as a “national cricketer instead of linking him to me”.

“Upon Imam’s selection, I told him that neither will I favour him nor will I be unjust with him,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation. “Secondly, people are not looking at his performances. He has scored more runs than the rest in the previous 40 ODIs. I don’t see why they are questioning him. They should consider him as a national cricketer instead of linking him to me.”

Imam is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

