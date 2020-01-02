Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has lashed out at the pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz over the way they retired from Test cricket.

Amir’s retirement came as a massive surprise since he is just 27.

Waqar noted that both players walking away from the longest format made it a “very difficult time” for the national team, and even called their actions “hurtful”.

“They made it a very difficult time for us and we were left with a very young bowling attack. It was hurtful and if they’d wanted to do it, they could’ve done it in a better way. Doing it at that time wasn’t very pleasant at all,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq recently expressed his disappointment over Amir and Wahab’s retirement.

“We are thinking deeply on these lines, and we will make a policy on this very soon,” Misbah had said in December. “Going forward this might become a problem for Pakistan, because when you invest so much in the players, on their development, and expect them to give back, they leave the game and it’s not the right way to go about it.

“Your resources are consumed for their development and we need a certain policy to make sure players should be available for Pakistan first.”

