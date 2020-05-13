Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has revealed that cricket can restart if it is played behind closed doors.

His comments come after there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

However, reported emerged that they could play five Tests instead if the West Indies scrap their tour.

The men from the Caribbean were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But, further reports stated that if Pakistan extended their stay in England this summer, the PCB wanted England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that the PCB and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will discuss about the tour on May 18.

“They say ‘When in Rome do as the Romans do’. Today’s world has changed [due to coronavirus], so we need to adapt [to] this change and think differently,” Miandad was quoted as saying by The Nation.

“We need to move on according to the requirements of time, only then we’ll be successful. I’ll suggest the cricket boards to hold activities behind closed doors while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact. This will provide a much needed boost to players’ morale besides offering something to fans to rejoice [about] during the shutdown period.

“Currently, it’s unclear when fans will be able to attend events as no vaccine or reliable drug has been developed yet to cure the pandemic. I feel lifting restrictions completely will be delayed further. Hence, we’ll have to think out-of-the-box. True, playing in empty stadiums will not be as attractive as performing in front of [a] jam-packed audience, but the other aspect of the picture is that broadcasting numbers will be massive.

“During our era, boards used to generate money through crowds. But today the major chunk comes through sponsors and not through crowds. Hence, no issue if the crowd is not there. You carry on [with] cricket as you need money.”

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants the tour of England to go ahead, even if it is behind closed doors, while England captain Joe Root also expressed his desire to play Test cricket this summer.

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas shared the same view, saying the national team “should go and play because it will at least be good for their fitness and there will be some action”.

