Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that Sharjeel Khan is “one of the best openers we have had” after Saeed Anwar.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

Mohammad Yousuf "I think after Saeed Anwar, Sharjeel Khan is one of the best openers we have had. He has got great hand-eye coordination and also did well against Australia in the limited-overs series in 2016" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 12, 2020

“I think after Saeed Anwar, Sharjeel Khan is one of the best openers we have had. He has got great hand-eye coordination and also did well against Australia in the limited-overs series in 2016,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

After a decent PSL campaign, many people are wondering whether Sharjeel will make his international comeback. However, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq made it clear that in order for this to happen, the opening batsman “needs to lose weight” and work on his fitness.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals the brutal way he would dismiss Steve Smith

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...