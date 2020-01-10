Why is Dale Steyn extremely proud of Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn expressed his delight at the fact that Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf bowled at over 150kph in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Steyn recently completed his stint with the Melbourne Stars and was teammates with Rauf.

His praise for Rauf comes after the 26-year-old took a hat-trick in the Stars’ six-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

Rauf, who was named Man of the Match, dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

Prior to the game, Steyn provided some advice to Rauf, saying: “Enjoy the G (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on Wednesday night, bowl fast and knock them over.”

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

And you clocked that 150!

You were amazing bud! 🔥 https://t.co/UoShym3SSR — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 9, 2020

“Man of the day Alhamdolillah! Hey Dale Steyn I am done with all what you had wished for me today. MoM, Hat Trick and knocked them all-around. I am very happy with my performance, efforts are paying off and InshaAllah will keep the same in future,” Rauf, who revealed it was his dream to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, said on Twitter.

In response, Steyn said: “And you clocked that 150! You were amazing bud!”

Rauf’s hat-trick was the latest chapter in his dream run in the BBL.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Glenn Maxwell reveals which Pakistan star everyone should be scared of

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...