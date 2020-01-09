Glenn Maxwell reveals which Pakistan star everyone should be scared of

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell believes that everyone should be scared of Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf, given how he has been dominating in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Maxwell’s comments about Rauf come after the 26-year-old took a hat-trick in the Melbourne Stars’ six-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday.

Rauf, who was named Man of the Match, dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Glenn Maxwell "There's a few teams we haven't played so there's still an opportunity to have that fear factor in the back of their mind before they play against us. If Haris keeps taking wickets like that, they have every right to be fearful" #BBL09 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 9, 2020

Glenn Maxwell "For him to get a hat-trick on a pretty good wicket was outstanding. Haris brings something different, an electric youth, that unknown and you're not really sure what's going to happen" #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Z1a68HPwx3 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 9, 2020

“There’s a few teams we haven’t played so there’s still an opportunity to have that fear factor in the back of their mind before they play against us. If Haris keeps taking wickets like that, they have every right to be fearful,” Maxwell, who captains the Stars, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“For him to get a hat-trick on a pretty good wicket was outstanding. Haris brings something different, an electric youth, that unknown and you’re not really sure what’s going to happen.”

Rauf’s hat-trick was the latest chapter in his dream run in the BBL.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

