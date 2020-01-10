Which player has former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif called the ‘king’?

Rashid Latif called Sir Vivian Richards the “king”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif called legendary West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards the “king”.

Latif’s praise for Richards comes after the Quetta Gladiators announced that the latter would be returning to the franchise as a mentor.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.

The tournament will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

