Which player has former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif called the ‘king’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif called legendary West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards the “king”.
Latif’s praise for Richards comes after the Quetta Gladiators announced that the latter would be returning to the franchise as a mentor.
King 👑
— Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) January 9, 2020
The PSL Schedule
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.
The tournament will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.
As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.
All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Watson speaks Urdu ahead of the Pakistan Super League