South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn has advised Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf to “bowl fast” and knock the opposition batsmen over.

Steyn’s words of wisdom for Rauf comes after his tenure with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) came to an end.

You’re a machine Haris!!! Loved hanging with you bud, enjoy the G on Wednesday night, bowl fast and knock em over! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 6, 2020

“It’s an absolute honour and great pleasure for me to [spend] some quality time both on and off the field with the world class pacer Dale Steyn. A brilliant soul with [the] true spirit of sportsmanship. Learned a lot from him and capitalized [on] it on the ground. Huge respect for the legend!” Rauf said on Twitter.

In response, Steyn said: “You’re a machine Haris! Loved hanging with you bud, enjoy the G on Wednesday night, bowl fast and knock them over.”

Rauf has been in red-hot form with the ball in the BBL and is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in three games at an incredible average of 7.10.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In his most recent match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

As for Steyn, he ended the tournament with five wickets in four matches at an average of 16.20 and an economy rate of 6.23.

