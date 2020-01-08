Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf reveals what dream of his came true

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that his dream of playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground finally came true on Wednesday.

Rauf had a day to remember at the MCG as he took a hat-trick in the Melbourne Stars’ Big Bash League (BBL) clash against the Sydney Thunder, which they won by six wickets.

The 26-year-old dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Haris Rauf after taking a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars "It was my dream to play at the MCG, dreams come true alhamdulillah. I am so excited" #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ayEjDHicU1 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 8, 2020

“It was my dream to play at the MCG, dreams come true alhamdulillah. I am so excited,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Following the conclusion of the game, Rauf, who was named Man of the Match, said: “I want to thank almighty Allah. It’s been a memorable journey on this day. To get three wickets and a hat-trick, I’m enjoying this moment. I’ve been hearing about the MCG for a long time and was so excited to play here. This place was on my bucket list and I just gave my 100 percent and we are on top of the table now, so very excited.”

This is the latest chapter in Rauf’s dream run in the BBL.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haris Rauf reveals his bold goal for 2020

