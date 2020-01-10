Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat believes the late Bob Woolmer was the best coach Pakistan ever had.

Yasir attributed this to the fact that Woolmer “was in a class of his own as far as knowledge of the game and expertise in coaching” was concerned.

He added that after practice sessions, Woolmer would ensure each player was properly prepared and was even willing to spend extra time with them if they needed to train more.

“I have had the honour of speaking about the art of coaching with some of the top coaches around the world during my time,” Yasir wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “I would say that the Late Bob Woolmer was in a class of his own as far as knowledge of the game and expertise in coaching is concerned. And the results proved it too as was shown by how he turned South Africa into a world-beating combination during his tenure with them.

“In addition, I have also spent time with the likes of Justin Langer when he was a player, Dav Whatmore, Geoff Lawson and also spoken with some of Pakistan’s top coaches as well.

“What I have learned from observing all these coaches is that they make sure that they treat all members of the squad with equal importance. If that is not done, then it’s unlikely that a coach will succeed in his role. And I say this based on my own experience where one of the coaches I was playing under would just concentrate and spend time with a few players, and pretty much ignore the rest.

“This is where the Late Bob Woolmer was amazing as he would ensure that after nets for the main players were done, he would take time out to spend with the rest of the players as well to ensure that they were also prepared. He would put them into the nets and do throwdowns with them so that they would be ready whenever they got a chance to play.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...