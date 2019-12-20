WATCH: Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf takes a wicket on the first ball of his BBL debut

Posted on by
Haris Rauf took a wicket on the very first ball he bowled in the Big Bash League BBL Pakistan cricket

Haris Rauf took a wicket on the very first ball he bowled in the Big Bash League

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf had an immediate impact in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he took a wicket on the very first ball he bowled.

Haris, who was signed by the Melbourne Stars as a replacement for South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn, had Brisbane Heat opener Max Bryant caught behind for six runs.

Rauf currently has figures of 1-11 off the two overs he has bowled.

Leave a Reply