Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf had an immediate impact in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he took a wicket on the very first ball he bowled.

Haris, who was signed by the Melbourne Stars as a replacement for South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn, had Brisbane Heat opener Max Bryant caught behind for six runs.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Rauf currently has figures of 1-11 off the two overs he has bowled.

