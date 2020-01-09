Which Bangladesh player ‘never showed any interest to tour Pakistan’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan has said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim “never showed any interest to tour Pakistan”.

It had earlier been reported that Rahim was refusing to travel to Pakistan at all.

Rahim’s refusal to go to Pakistan comes after a high-ranking BCB official revealed that most players are “unwilling” to tour the country.

“Mushfiqur never showed any interest to tour Pakistan. The other players said that they wanted a short tour. We have informed PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) about our players’ consent,” Nazmul was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy. “We won’t get most of our coaches while our head coach is ready if it is short tour (Twenty20 series).”

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, Nazmul revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

On Sunday, it was reported that the PCB rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Nazmul also noted that while many Bangladesh players registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), it doesn’t mean they were going to play in the tournament, which will be held entirely in Pakistan.

“I asked them about PSL and they said that just registering their name does not I ply they are playing in the PSL. They have to be picked first and later they require getting the NOC from us. So it’s a long way,” Nazmul said.

The PSL Schedule

The PCB unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL last Wednesday.

It will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

