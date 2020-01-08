Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

A high-ranking Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official has revealed that most players are “unwilling” to tour Pakistan, while the board itself “is not in a happy mood with this tour”.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, BCB president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

On Sunday, it was reported that the PCB rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

“The board itself is not in a happy mood with this tour. We’re yet to make a final decision about the series in Pakistan. We can make the decision when we’ll come to know the opinions of the players. For now, I can tell you that most of the cricketers are unwilling to make the series and they informed the board president of it,” the official, who refused to be named, was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

