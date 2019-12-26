Bangladesh stars refuse to play T20s in Pakistan, entire tour in jeopardy?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has shockingly admitted that some star players in the national team don’t want to travel to Pakistan for a Twenty20 series.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan from January to February next year.

However, while they are willing to tour the country for the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing a Test series there.

But, Nazmul has now revealed that some key players are refusing to travel to Pakistan for the Twenty20 series.

He also stressed that “we won’t force any player to go”.

“We have already communicated [to the PCB] that we are trying to send a team for the T20s if the players are willing,” Nazmul told The Daily Star as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If the players and the staff are willing and we can manage to form a good team, then we will send our team. Some of our star players have said that they don’t even want to play the T20s.

“We are awaiting government clearances. We have already gotten approval from one section and awaiting other instructions. We need clearance from the security agencies. One thing is certain, we won’t force any player to go.

“Many of the coaching staff has already informed us that they don’t want to go. Some of them have said that they do want to go but only for a short period; only a handful though wanted that as most of the foreign staff do not want to go. One of the factors in their decision was their families. Many in their families are very anxious about the Pakistan series.

“The second factor is how long they can prevail in such a security environment. It is fully secure and very much a closed-off environment. This is what the majority of the players are saying. They do not want to stay that long under such a security environment.

“Those who have wanted to go said that they want to go and play the T20s and return inside one week.”

