Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal may be 37 years old, but he showed off his strength in a Twitter video where he was doing 110 kilogram squats.

Akmal is coming off a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

110 kg Squat 👊🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/vf11J9Thk2 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 8, 2020

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL last Wednesday.

It will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

