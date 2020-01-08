Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has reportedly refused to travel to Pakistan for both the Twenty20 and Test series.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

On Sunday, it was reported that the PCB rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

Reports in Bangladesh media state that Mushfiqur Rahim has informed the board that he will not take part in the T20I or Test series if it is played in Pakistan #PAKvBAN #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 7, 2020

Rahim’s alleged refusal to go to Pakistan comes after a high-ranking BCB official revealed that most players are “unwilling” to tour the country.

The official added that the board itself “is not in a happy mood with this tour”.

