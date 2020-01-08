Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia pace bowler Damien Fleming has called Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf an “intelligent fast bowler” following his superb campaign in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Fleming’s praise for Rauf comes after the 26-year-old took a hat-trick in the Melbourne Stars’ six-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

Rauf, who was named Man of the Match, dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Damien Fleming "Haris Rauf is an intelligent fast-bowler with good execution. It's not just about the pace, it's his armoury of deliveries. He has a good bouncer as well but the yorker, that's the gun ball for the closing overs" #BBL09 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 8, 2020

“Haris Rauf is an intelligent fast bowler with good execution. It’s not just about the pace, it’s his armoury of deliveries. He has a good bouncer as well but the yorker, that’s the gun ball for the closing overs,” Fleming was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rauf’s hat-trick was the latest chapter in his dream run in the BBL.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

