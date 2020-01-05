Pakistan rejects Bangladesh’s ‘strange’ Test series proposal

Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

In a bid to resolve the deadlock, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) offered to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Bangladesh.

However, a PCB official confirmed that the board has turned down the idea.

“It is strange that the BCB wants Pakistan to play a Test in Bangladesh in return,” the official told PTI as quoted by the Hindustan Times. “Privately the proposal to have one Test in Pakistan and one in Bangladesh has been floated but has been rejected.”

