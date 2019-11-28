Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that spinner Yasir Shah “can trouble” Australia batsman Steve Smith again in the second Test in Adelaide.

Yasir dismissed Smith for four runs in the first Test in Brisbane, which Pakistan lost by an innings and five runs.

Smith noted that Yasir had “woken up the beast” and that they were in for a “in for a battle” after the Pakistan spinner held up seven fingers to signal how many times he had dismissed Smith in Test cricket.

Smith noted that he will have to be more “disciplined” against the 33-year-old in the second Test in Adelaide, and even revealed that he ran three kilometers back to the team hotel as punishment for getting out early in the first Test.

Given how good of a player Smith is, Sarfaraz warned Yasir that the 30-year-old “can make a strong comeback” in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

“Steve Smith is a batsman who can make a strong comeback against Yasir Shah,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “But, I am hopeful that Yasir Shah will get Smith out again as the Adelaide pitch is such that he will get help from the pitch and the ball will spin there. I feel that Yasir Shah can trouble Smith again.”

