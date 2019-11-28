Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insisted that batsman Fawad Alam “has never complained to me about not being selected for the national team”.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after Fawad scored 211 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

His knock, which came off 309 balls and included 25 boundaries, took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

Many people feel that Fawad, who last played international cricket in April 2015, should have been recalled by Pakistan a long time ago as he has been performing well in domestic cricket for the past few years.

However, Sarfaraz noted that instead of complaining, Fawad has continued to score runs to further prove to the selectors why he deserves to be brought back into the national team.

“Fawad Alam has never complained to me about not being selected for the national team, he keeps on performing and the best way to answer [your critics] is with the bat and Fawad Alam’s best quality is that he keeps on answering with his bat,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

