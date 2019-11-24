Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Babar Azam scored a gutsy 104, but Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood took four wickets to lead his side to an innings and five-run win over Pakistan in Brisbane.

Starting off the day on 64/3, Pakistan lost opener Shan Masood early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins for 42.

Iftikhar Ahmed fell soon after as he was caught behind off the bowling of Hazlewood for a duck.

Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stabilised the innings with a 132-run partnership, during which Azam brought up his hundred and Rizwan his fifty.

Ultimately, Azam was caught behind off the bowling of Nathan Lyon for 104, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Rizwan and Yasir Shah added 79 runs to the score before Rizwan was dismissed by Hazlewood for a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

Yasir went on to score 42 before he was caught by Matthew Wade at mid-off off the bowling of Hazlewood, who also sent Shaheen Shah Afridi packing for 10 runs.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 335 when Imran Khan was caught by Wade at long-on off the bowling of Mitchell Starc for five runs.

Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Starc took three, Cummins snapped up two and Lyon claimed one.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 185, which was also his maiden Test hundred.

