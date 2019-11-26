Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he didn’t catch the team bus and instead ran back to the team hotel after getting out early in the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane.

Smith only made four runs before he was clean bowled by Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah.

It was the seventh time Yasir had dismissed Smith in Test cricket, and made that abundantly clear during his celebration as he held up seven fingers.

Smith noted that since he failed to have an impact with the bat, he punished himself by running three kilometers back to the hotel instead of taking the team bus.

“I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night if I get a hundred,” he was quoted as saying by The West Australian. “So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of a punishment.”

Despite failing to get a big score in the first Test, Australia still triumphed by an innings and five runs.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on November 29 in Adelaide.

