Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has admitted that he is loving the rivalry that has built up between spinner Yasir Shah and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

Smith noted that Yasir had “woken up the beast” and that they were in for a “in for a battle” after the Pakistan spinner held up seven fingers when getting him out in the first Test in Brisbane.

With Yasir having dismissed Smith seven times in Test cricket, Smith noted that he will have to be more “disciplined” against the 33-year-old in the second Test in Adelaide.

Smith even revealed that he ran three kilometers back to the team hotel as punishment for getting out for four runs in the first Test.

With the rivalry between Smith and Yasir heating up, Imam pointed out that “healthy competition” is always a good thing.

“That’s the beauty of Test cricket you know. Yasir Shah is a world-class bowler and Steve Smith is the number one batsman. So it’s a very good, healthy competition between the two sides and that’s what Test cricket is all about and it’s what the crowds want to see,” Imam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “And in the next Test match, Steve Smith will come hard against Yasir and Yasir is a very cool customer and he’s very mentally strong as well so it will be a good competition.”

