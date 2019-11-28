Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has praised spinner Yasir Shah, calling him Pakistan’s “number one bowler”.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after Yasir took four wickets in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Despite conceding 205 runs in the process, Yasir picked up a couple of key wickets, including Steve Smith for four runs and Joe Burns when he was on 97.

Sarfaraz also noted that he didn’t have any issue with Yasir’s celebration upon dismissing Smith.

Upon getting Smith out, the 33-year-old showed seven fingers to signal how many times he had dismissed Smith in Test cricket

“Yasir Shah is our number one bowler, and he expressed himself in his own style after taking that wicket,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

