Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he will be more “disciplined” against Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah in the second Test in Adelaide.

Smith was clean bowled by Yasir for four runs in the first Test in Brisbane, which marked the seventh time Yasir has dismissed him.

Yasir made this clear in his celebration as he held seven fingers up.

Smith described Yasir’s celebration as “interesting” and admitted that the fact he has been dismissed by the 33-year-old seven times in Test cricket has given him “a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him”.

“It gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him,” Smith was quoted as saying by The West Australian. “So I will probably be a little bit more disciplined against him.

“I feel the times he (Yasir) has got me out, I have been on a few runs. I have been slogging in a couple of second innings ones where I was playing some funky shots and stuff so I’m not too worried.

“I thought he bowled really well at the Gabba, got some good drift and a little bit of spin on a wicket that probably wasn’t spinning that much, so bowled well.”

Even though Smith only scored four runs, Australia still won the first Test by an innings and five runs.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on November 29.

