AB de Villiers, the legendary South Africa batsman, said he would pick Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif to bowl for his life.

Explaining why, he noted that Asif was “unplayable” when he had the new ball in his hand.

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla, iconic England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former India player Robin Uthappa are among the cricketers who have called Asif the toughest bowler they have faced.

“Mohammad Asif…uff! That guy with the new ball [was] unplayable,” De Villiers was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and took 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also claimed 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20I career, the 40-year-old picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

The Pakistan team’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

